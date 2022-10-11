Walter H. Beyer Jr., 81, of Rocky Hill, CT, died unexpectedly on September 29, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Beyer; daughter, Hope Beyer of Corpus Christi; son, Nicholas Beyer and his wife Anna of San Antonio; and grandchildren, Mary and Elizabeth; his brother, Charles (HC) Beyer of Salem, IL; sister, Dula Doris Baker of Portland, OR and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his sisters Caroline and Walteen and younger brother Melvin.
Walter was a 1959 graduate of the Sinton High School and earned a BS in Mathematics from Texas A & M University in 1963 then served 10 years in the U.S. Army with tours in Germany as a Hawk Missile company commander and in Viet Nam as Liaison Officer with a South Viet Nam Army battalion. He earned various decorations including the combat rifleman badge. He then earned his MS Computer Science in 1973 from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and worked in the information technology department at the Hartford Insurance Company until he retired in 2006.
By his wishes, Walter was cremated. His memorial service will be held at the Sinton First Methodist Church on October 22 at 2:30 p.m. after the Torno family reunion at 11 a.m. at the Butter Churn.
Please make memorials to The Wounded Warriers Project for Captain Walter H. Beyer Jr. and have acknowledgement card sent to Hope Beyer, 2742 Bamblebush, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.