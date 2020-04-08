Wanda Zell Anglley, 90, passed away on April 4, 2020, in Katy, Texas. She was born on August 2, 1929, to Dolphus Omen Roper and Virchel Mae Jennings Roper in Marlow, Oklahoma. Wanda was a proud 1947 graduate of Empire High School in Duncan, Oklahoma and studied at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas. She married the love of her life, Elmore Anglley, on August 26, 1948, by eloping in Henrietta, Texas. Wanda loved being a mom to her daughters and Grandmommy to all of her grands.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Dolphus and Virchel Roper; her husband, Elmore Anglley; her sister, Reida Roper and her brother, Bill Roper. She is survived by her two daughters, Rita Ervin and husband Philip of Austin, Texas, and Linda Sproule and husband Robert of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Colin Sproule and wife Katy, and Heather Anz and her husband Nathan; four great-grandchildren, Elliana, Anthony and Abigail Sproule, and Logan Anz; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wanda and Elmore lived in several cities until Mobil Oil sent Elmore to South Texas and they landed in Portland, Texas. In Portland, Wanda’s main job was a homemaker, and later in life, she worked as a real estate agent for Caldwell Banker. Wanda and Elmore lived in Portland for almost 40 years where they were active members of First Baptist Church in Portland, serving on numerous committees, and where Elmore served as a Deacon. They moved to Katy, Texas, 10 years ago, where they lived at the Carriage Inn Community. In the last couple of years if you wanted to find Wanda at Carriage Inn, you just had to go to the puzzle table and there she was! She became known as “The Puzzle Lady”! She looked forward to working a Christmas puzzle with her family every year! Wanda loved and had a gift of keeping up with her family and friends especially those that lived far away. She also loved to sew and made many outfits for her daughters and grandchildren.
Her place in Heaven is secured and she will be met by many that have gone ahead of her. She lived a long and wonderful life in God’s eyes. Wanda would love nothing more than for you to know Jesus as your personal Savior and join her in Heaven.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held, and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Houston National Cemetery, in Houston.
Those who wish to honor Wanda in a special way may make donations to Legacy 685 Adoption Assistance Fund, Houston’s First Baptist Church, 7401 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024.
Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home 1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 (281) 391-2424.
