William (Bill) Franklin Touchstone Jr., 76, of Kingwood, Texas, passed away on January 10, 2021, from cancer.
Bill was born on September 28, 1944, in Sinton, Texas, to William (Frank) Touchstone Sr. and Bennett Touchstone. He graduated from Sinton High School in 1963 and attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education. Bill taught school in Odem, Mathis and San Antonio before enlisting in the U.S. Army as an infantryman. He reached the rank of Specialist. Bill was stationed at Ferris Barracks in Erlangen, Germany, in the early 1970s. After his honorable discharge, he enrolled in graduate school at Sam Houston State University where he met Elissia Hutchins. He graduated with a master’s degree in education and married Elissia on August 6, 1976, in Channelview, Texas. He began teaching fourth grade at Parks Elementary in Pasadena, Texas shortly thereafter, where he remained until retirement in 1998. Bill and Elissia had one son, Paul Douglas Touchstone, born in 1981. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elissia; sister, Jayne Touchstone Angell and both of his parents.
Bill is survived by his son, Paul, and friend, JoAnn Yancy. He is also survived by his sister, Juliet Touchstone Landrum; as well as his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Touchstone; grandson, Liam Touchstone; nephews, Andrew Landrum, Jay Angell, Craig Hill, Alan Hill and numerous loved cousins and family members.
Bill was an avid traveler. He visited many countries in Europe during and after his military service in Germany. Bill took many summer trips with his son, Paul after the death of his wife, Elissia. He was a longtime member of Joy Lutheran Church of Houston, Texas, and was active in many ministries and missions there. Bill had a kind heart and enjoyed helping people in any way he could during all parts of his life. He thoroughly enjoyed being a father, grandfather and uncle during his lifetime.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in Sinton Cemetery, Sinton.
An online guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
