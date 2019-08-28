William Christopher “Chris” Carper, 46, of Dora, Missouri, passed away August 22, 2019, near Dora from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born December 16, 1972 in Sinton, Texas to William Claypool and Mary Ann (Spicher) Carper.
On December 29, 1994, he was united in marriage to Michelle Moher. To this union two daughters were born, Gloria Caitlyn and Chloe Grace.
William was a man of great character that served honorably in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. He was a friendly face that served as the mail carrier for Dora, Missouri. He was a thoughtful and gracious husband, father, son and brother that will be missed beyond measure, but will remain in the hearts of many forever.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Carper of Dora, Missouri; his two daughters, Grace Caitlyn Carper and Chloe Carper; his father, William Carper; mother, Mary Ann Carper; two sisters, Melissa Lynn Skerczac and Jennifer Michelle Tripp; grandmother, Mildred Carper; and a host of extended family members and friends.
Chris will be laid to rest in Sinton Cemetery, in his hometown of Sinton, Texas. Services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Sinton, today (Wednesday, August 28) at 9:00 a.m. under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton, Texas.
