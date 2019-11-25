William Randel Lee passed away on November 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Born August 11, 1940 in Luling, Texas, the son of Curtis Eugene and Anna Belle (Shoemaker) Lee, Randel was preceded in death by his parents and by brothers, Kenneth Lee, Walter Joe Lee, Charles Curtis Lee and sisters, Pauline (Lee) Elliott, Anna Louise (Lee) Hattermann and Bessie Jean (Lee) Scheel.
Randel graduated from Luling High School class of ’59 and earned his undergraduate degree from Southwest Texas State University and a Masters from Corpus Christi State University. He also served in the Army National Guard.
He taught publicly and privately for over 40 years, 29 of those within Sinton ISD as a teacher and school administrator, touching the lives of many in the community that he loved so dearly. He had a true love of music, sharing the joy he found in it through beginning the student ukulele group at Dave Odem Elementary, and leading music and teaching guitar at Grace Lutheran Church in Sinton, Texas where he was a member for nearly 45 years. He loved being by the water – lake, river, bay, it didn’t matter – fishing, boating, skiing, floating, or simply enjoying watching a storm cross the lake or one gorgeous sunset after another. He led by example, serving his community however and whenever he was needed, loving his friends and family dearly, and trusting God in all things.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carolyn (Lammert) Lee of Rosenberg, Texas; three children, Rhonda (Lee) Pinkston and husband Scott of Sugar Land, Texas, Taunia (Lee) Ngo and husband Olivier of Los Angeles, California and Curtis Eugene Lee and wife Lorri of New Braunfels, Texas; grandchildren, Caitlyn Pinkston, Avery Pinkston, Madison Lee, Jackson Lee, Eloise Ngo and Adrien Ngo; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the lung transplant team at CHI St. Lukes Hospital in Houston, the caregivers at Houston Hospice, and so many friends, colleagues and family. Their compassionate and gracious care, prayers and support over the years were deeply appreciated.
A memorial service in celebration of Randel’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, at Grace Lutheran Church, 121 W. George St. Sinton, Texas, 78387.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage your donation to the charity of your choice.
