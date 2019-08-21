William Samuel West – April 2, 1939 / August 13, 2019
Sam was born in Beeville, Texas, the only child of Julia Kathryn Field and William Thomas West.
He grew up in Sinton, Texas, where he played sports during his school years. He loved football and followed Texas A&M athletics his whole life.
He lived in McAllen, Texas from 1975-2009. He was an avid golfer and could often be found in the Robbers’ Roost playing dominos after a round.
He married his wife Anita in 1995, and together they spent time travelling and attending Aggie events. They moved to College Station, Texas in 2009 to follow his beloved Aggies first hand.
He leaves behind his wife, two step-sons: Michael Fleming and his wife Darien of Seattle, and Peter Fleming, his wife Lisa and their children Ryan, Lillian, and Audrey of Fairfield, CT. Sam was very close to his cousins, JoAnn Sumney, Cheryl Wright, Linda Field, Jane Morrison, Judy Goodwin, Margaret Attaway, and Tilden West along with their families.
He was a friend to all he met and chose to donate his body to serve others. There was no local services. Instead the family had a party on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at The Tap to renew old friendships.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to First Presbyterian Church of Chillicothe, Ohio (17 Mead Dr., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601) or to the 12th Man Foundation https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/.
