Xavier Bernal Rios, 48 years old, of Rios, Texas, entered into enternal rest on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born on January 19, 1973, to his parents, Cuauhtemoc V. and Elvira B. Rios.
Xavier was a professional truck driver for over 30 years with excellent experience and passion in training and teaching the business to others. His additional great passions was raising and training roosters. He sure did know & love to brag about each and every different kinds of best breeds he had. Another one of his greatest love was making others laugh with his teasing jokes and wildly entertaining stories. Many can say they had a funny memorable way of remembering him. He enjoyed each and every moment he had with his daughters whether it was going out to eat, going to the movies, going out to practice shooting at the ranch or even just stopping by their jobs just to say hi and check in.
He was a gracious devoted father throughout his life, he made it known that he loved them so dearly and was very proud of the daughters, he had raised.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cuauhtemoc “Teme” Rios; his two brothers, Cuauhtemoc Rios, Jr., and Kenneth Rios; paternal grandparents, Mauro Sr. and Secundina Rios.
Xavier is survived by his wife of 12 years of marriage, Melba Torres Rios of Rios, Texas; daughters, Elvira Rios of Corpus Christi, Texas, Norma Rios of Austin, Texas; step-daughter, Jaylene Torres of Corpus Christi, Texas; one son, Tomas Mateo (Jenny) Johnson of Corpus Christi, Texas; one grandson, Mateo Johnson; his mother, Elvira Bernal Rios; two brothers, Terry (Ludy) Rios of Sinton, Texas, Robert (Esmeralda) Rios of Rios, Texas; five sisters, Belinda (Alfredo) Vasquez of Sinton, Texas, Brenda (Charles) Salone of Sinton, Texas, Bertha (Juan) Garcia of Sinton, Texas, Carla (James) Saye of Beckcville, Texas, and Estella Ramirez of Arizona; numerous nieces and nephews.
