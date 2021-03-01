Yolanda Lopez, 69, of Portland, was called to her eternal resting place on February 26, 2021. She entered this world on March 16, 1951, in Taft, Texas, born to Martin and Gloria Rodriguez.
She was a loving, compassionate, strong woman who always wanted to reach out and help in some way, whether it was preparing a meal, donations or any other kind of service someone needed. She loved cooking for others, spending time with her grandchildren, reading, praying her rosary and family gatherings. She loved shopping and lunches with her sisters and her mom. Yolanda was a faithful Catholic, she loved Jesus and our blessed mother Mary. Yolanda’s legacy would be her extreme devotion to family and faith. Becoming a grandmother was Yolanda’s greatest joy, her five grandchildren were the treasures of her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Rodriguez Sr. and Gloria Hernandez Rodriguez; husband, Ruben Lopez; and her brother-in-law, Frank Hernandez.
She is survived by her children, Ramiro Lopez (Lori), Ruben Lopez and Arienne Agresti; siblings, Lupe Hernandez, Angie Rodriguez, Gloria Albiar (Adolfo) and Martin Rodriguez Jr. (Naomi); grandchildren, Noah Lopez, Marina Lopez, Jude Lopez, Lillian Lopez and Benjamin Lopez; nieces and nephews, Amy Rodriguez (Daniel), Frank Hernandez Jr., Amanda Hernandez, Martin Rodriguez III, Chris Rodriguez, Marissa Hinojosa (Reuben) and Nasser Farahnakian (Monica).
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gregory. Interment to follow at Gregory Cemetery.
