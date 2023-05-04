After failing to get the school bonds passed in the last election, the Gregory-Portland Independent School District is again asking for your yes vote.
The proposed bonds do not represent an increase in the tax rate.
Property taxes are more this year than they were last year solely because of an increase in property values. This area is growing, and we should expect property values to continue increasing at some manageable level. This is good news for all property owners.
As industrial and commercial growth inevitably continues, so will the population. Population increases demand increased educational operations and educational opportunities that are the best we can afford.
GPISD is fortunate to have excellent administration leadership. This pragmatic leadership knows that you strike when the iron is hottest. The time is right, the need is obvious, and the iron is hot.
The GPISD school board has gone to extensive lengths to factually support the need for this bond issue. If you have questions, and you should, do the research because it is all available.
There are some components that I don’t entirely agree with, but overall, this is a strong plan and worthy of your YES vote, especially given that the current economic forces direct most of the financial obligation to existing industry partners. More industry is coming and that will brighten the economic day.
This is your opportunity to demonstrate your deep commitment to one of the most important aspects of your community, the education of children.
Our students and teachers deserve our very best and we should expect theirs.
Vote YES!