Time to declare this an invasion and assert Article 1 of the Constitution
Dear Editor:
With migrants which have no legal basis for entering our country pouring in at a rate that overwhelms the Border Patrol, what are we, in Texas, to do with its effects? Our safety is threatened as the cartels enjoy open borders, passing guns and money south and drugs and sex-slaves north while the attention of border agents is distracted with the surge of illegal crossings. To top it off, some folks entering our country illegally are apprehended, test positive for COVID-19 and then released into our community. To whom can we appeal our grievances? Certainly not to Democrat Congressman Filemon Vela whose virtue-signaling by traveling to the Matamoros migrant camps makes him a better representative for the illegal aliens than for us. Certainly not to President Biden, who is repaying his friends who put him in office with his silence and weak jabs at a problem that requires a knock-out punch.
The America First policy of the previous administration is looking better with every passing day. We must ignore the cancel culture threats and just speak truth to power: Mr. President, you are weak, and you are surrounded by persons who would sacrifice America in exchange for political power. Mr. Vela, you, sir, are a sell-out. Please resign and dedicate your life to charity missions to impoverished countries if your heart so desires. We need a congressman who will place Americans first. Your political strategizing may be good for your career, but it is disastrous for our region and our country.
I call on Gov. Abbott to act as a president of a sovereign country. Convene an emergency joint session of the Texas Legislature to declare Texas’ intention to exercise its Constitutional Right under Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution. Declare that an invasion of Texas is actually happening and that danger is imminent and will not admit of delay. Hold a live, televised address to Texans explaining the need to act decisively in the absence of leadership from Washington. Request emergency funding for the Texas Military Department from the Texas Legislature. After this declaration, Texas should commandeer all ports of entry along the Texas-Mexico border with Texas State Guard, Army National Guard and Air Guard assets, supplementing the meager resources of the Federal Agents at these posts. Send a letter to the Mexican government, to be personally delivered by the Texas Secretary of State, stating your intentions to keep all Texas border crossings limited until further notice, requesting Mexico’s immediate response to mitigate the surge of illegal crossings. Consider the possibility of Texas completing the building of the wall in key strategic areas. Encourage charities to look after the needs of foreigners waiting to cross into Texas. Demand that each nation take care of their own people – especially when those people leave their country and become a burden on another. Send a Texas entourage, led by the Texas Secretary of State, to visit with her counterparts in Central America to act in Texas’ best interest, and, where necessary, to enter into Agreements or Compacts between our State and foreign nations as allowed in times of invasion under Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution.
If Texas must go at it alone, we shall go – and we shall prevail. Leadership requires courage. This strong stance in defense of Texans will cause neighboring border states to follow suit and, with any luck, eventually translate into enough political pressure to overcome the impasse in Washington, forcing it to take decisive, meaningful actions that are in America’s interest above anything else.
Dr. Rey Gonzalez
Open letter to Charles Butt of H-E-B Food Stores
Editor:
Dear Mr. Butt:
When I shop, I never consider the political affiliation of the owner, manager or employees of the place. Whom they support with their money and vote is their choice. That’s the freedom we have in America. I have shopped at H-E-B for nearly 54 years and worked for H-E-B for over 12 years even though I knew your political affiliations were different than mine. Who you support is your business and yours alone. However, if I’m reading the news items correctly, H-E-B has joined with several other “cancel culture” businesses to destroy Mike Lindell and his “My Pillow” company with the subsequent loss of jobs for all his employees. The basis for this is that you all do not agree with his political positions. This is not freedom, this is tyranny. The basis for the “cancel culture” movement is to make us all think and act alike. All one must do is listen to those who support this movement and their call to re-educate all conservatives so that we will walk in lockstep with them. This is the “groupthink” that George Orwell spoke of in his book 1984.
How you run your business is just that, your business. Where I buy my groceries is my business. H-E-B is a fine company with many exceptional employees, and I wish them and your company no harm. I know the small amount I spend will have no effect on H-E-B’s bottom line, but I must do that which I feel is right.
To desire the destruction of another American company simply because they do not think like you and act like you is reprehensible. I think you forgot that you live in Texas where 50% to perhaps 75% of the people that shop with H-E-B are on the conservative side of the political spectrum. I feel it is very shortsighted to alienate 50 to 75% of those who shop with H-E-B.
I will be happy to shop with H-E-B when I see “My Pillow” products back on the shelves of your H-E-B Plus stores. Until that day, I’ll shop at the other stores in town.
Sincerely,
Jack Allen
