One year ago this month, the COVID pandemic hit and schools across Texas had to instantly pivot from in-person to virtual learning. Millions of children were in danger of losing access to the nutrition they rely on from school meals. But the school nutrition team at Sinton ISD immediately stepped up, working day and night to figure out new ways to get meals to students – finding innovative solutions like grab-n-go pick-ups, meal drop-offs and more.
Over the past 12 months the crisis has worsened, and even more families in our community are facing financial strain. Today, an alarming one in three kids in Texas could face hunger. Yet, throughout school nutrition staff have been there working tirelessly through the summer, weekends and holidays to make sure kids get the food they need.
To our school nutrition heroes, thank you. You help keep our kids healthy and ready to learn, and provide a constant in these difficult times. Your love and dedication for what you do and those you serve does not go unnoticed - and our gratitude cannot be overstated!
Mia Medina