Peggy Lee will be missed

TAFT – The month of September will always have a special meaning for us here at the Taft Public Library. We lost one of our Taft Public Library family members. Peggy Lee Encinia was one of our library board members, treasurer and a volunteer at the library. She also ran the Resale Shop, worked with the First Light Learning Center and the FUMC Food Pantry.
As you can see, she was such a dedicated person to our town. She will be missed and I can say that we lost a wonderful friend. On a lighter note she loved cats and she was our official Cat Lady, she never met a cat she did not love. Rest in peace my sweet friend we love you.
Computer classes featuring Microsoft Office’s Word and Excel for beginner’s will be offered in October and November. Classes are presented free of charge.
Mr. Kippy’s Storytime will be conducted at the Taft Public Library every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The following books new to the Taft Public Library were purchased with memorial funds.
– “Our Hearts are in England” by Jordon Marxer
– “One Vote, Two Votes, I Vote, You Vote” by Bonnie Worth
– “Land of Wolves” by Craig Johnson
– “Germany” by Henry Russell
– “Sins of the Fathers” by J.A. Jance
The following books were donated:
– “George P. Mitchell” by Loren C. Steffy
– “Caesar Kleberg & the King Ranch” by Duane M. Leach
Taft Public Library showed a total circulation of 404 with the number of library visits totaling 439. Various programs used the library for meetings or special events. Patrons using the public access computers totaled 198 with 295 Wi-Fi users.