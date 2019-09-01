Portland Library September calendar of events now available

PORTLAND – With Summer over and the school year in full swing, it is important to plan ahead. Keep up with events, stop by the library and pick up a calendar for of scheduled events.
• All programs including “After School Program, Toddler Time and Teen Library Lounge” will resume the week of Sept. 16. Starting with “After School Program” at 4 p.m., “Toddler Time” at 10 am. Tuesday, Sept. 1, and “Teen Library Lounge” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19
• Teens in grades 7-12, can join Mrs. Lefezma for an informal book discussion over snacks at “Teen Book Club”. The next meeting will be 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Group discussion will be about “Restart” by Gordon Korman. The group will meet at the Portland Dairy Queen.
• The library will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 2.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, to discuss “My Sister’s Grave” by Robert Dugoni. Copies are available at the library.
• Coloring for Grownups is held on the first Wednesday of every month and will next take place on Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m.
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
New fiction books available now include “Backlash” by Brad Thor, “Contraband” by Stuart Woods and “Labyrinth” by Catherine Coulter.
New non-fiction books available now include “Keto QuickStart: A Beginner’s Guide to a Whole-Foods Ketogenic Diet” by Diane Sanfilippo, “Tennessee” by Margaret Littman and “MCAT Behavioral Sciences Review 2020-2021” by Kaplan Publishing.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.