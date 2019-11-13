Poster contest was a ‘Journey of Peace’

ODEM – On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Odem Area Lions Club and Odem Junior High School wrapped up its second annual Peace Poster Contest, which coincided with the school’s Anti-Bullying Campaign during the month of October.
The Peace Poster Contest was created by Lions Clubs International in 1988 to give young people the opportunity to creatively express their feelings for world peace and to share their visions with the world. Approximately 600,000 children from 75 countries participate in the contest annually.
Each year a theme is chosen to help spark the students’ imaginations. Expression of the theme, artistic merit and originality are the three criteria used to evaluate the posters at all judging levels. The theme for 2019 was “Journey of Peace”.
For each contest a club sponsors one winner is chosen to advance to the district competition. At the district level, one poster is chosen to advance to the multiple district level. The multiple district then chooses one poster to send to International Headquarters for the international level of the competition.
The winners of the Odem Area Lions Club contest were:
• 1st Place - Mickela Baker, 6th grade - prize $50, and entrance in the Texas Lions District 2-A3 Peace Poster Contest
• 2nd Place - Zechariah Deleon, 7th grade - prize $35
• 3rd Place - Phaith Garcia, 8th grade - prize $25
All participants received an creative coloring book and colored pencils to support and promote their continued artistic endeavors.
At the international level of the competition, members of the art, education, media, peace and youth communities serve as judges to select the 23 merit award winners and one grand prize winner. The three judges in the Odem Area Lions Club contest represent art, education and media.
The grand prize winner receives a trip to the award ceremony at the LCI international convention (in Singapore in 2020) where he/she will receive a cash award of $5,000 (US or local equivalent) and an award. Two family members (one being the child’s parent or legal guardian) and the sponsoring Lions Club president or a club member (as designated by the club president) will accompany the winner to the award ceremony. The awards ceremony is in Singapore in June 2020.
The 23 merit award winners each receive a cash award of $500 (US, or local equivalent) and a certificate of achievement. In addition, the 24 finalist posters are exhibited at the international convention in Singapore in June 2020.
The artwork created throughout this contest is very impressive. See the international winners on the Lions Clubs International website lionsclubs.org, search “peace poster contest winners.”