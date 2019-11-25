Presbyterian Disaster Assistance donates $100K to Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group

SINTON – Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group (CBDRG) announced it has received a $100,000 grant from the Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA). These funds have been obligated to one rebuild in Port Aransas, one rebuild in Rockport and repair projects in Sinton, Taft and Portland.
PDA is the emergency and refugee program of the Presbyterian Church U.S.A. The group enables congregations and mission partners of the Presbyterian Church to witness the healing love of Christ through caring for communities adversely affected by crisis and catastrophic events. One of their core focuses, along with CBDRG, is the long-term recovery of disaster impacted communities. More than 20 churches from across the nation have provided a total of 390 volunteers to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in the Coastal Bend. Those volunteers have spent more than 15,000 hours repairing homes which equates to a savings of nearly $250,000 in labor costs.
Ed Sackett, disaster recovery coordinator for Mission Presbytery, was there to deliver the check and share a few words on why CBDRG’s mission is important to PDA. “We’ve partnered with CBDRG because they have put together a program that is working across multiple counties, and it’s the work we want to see done. They are helping all of those that are still suffering and still in need post Harvey. The organization is valuable, and it deserves to be supported.”
“Presbyterian Disaster Assistance have been great partners from the beginning,” shared Warren Phipps, executive director of CBDRG. “Over the past 2+ years PDA has provided a great number of volunteers from across the Nation and supported other volunteer groups with first-class local lodging. This new grant demonstrates PDA remains fully dedicated to help Coastal Bend families in need to fully recover from the destruction of Hurricane Harvey. CBDRG could not accomplish what we have without the tremendous support of PDA.”
CBDRG is a collaborative network comprised of non-profit, faith based and government organizations working as long-term recovery partners to assist the community with disaster recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey. Currently serving the six affected counties in the Coastal Bend, CBDRG will utilize the funds to expand case management services and increase home repair construction projects throughout the affected region.
The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group (CBDRG) is a volunteer-based coalition created to address the unmet needs of Coastal Bend area residents affected by disaster. CBDRG is a State/FEMA recognized long-term recovery organization and is registered with the State of Texas as a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation as authorized by the IRS. Established in 2015, CBDRG was formed to continuously coordinate long-term disaster recovery within the eleven-county region of the Texas Coastal Bend (Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, San Patricio, and Refugio) for current and future disasters.
Volunteer groups and individuals can sign up to join their efforts atcoastalbenddrg.org/volunteer or email volunteers4cbdrg@gmail.com.