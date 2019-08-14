Ramirez puts best foot forward in local pageant

Miss Gabriella Ramirez of Mathis recently competed in the Miss Lake Corpus Christi Queens contest held in Mathis. Pictured from left are Baby Miss Annalin Pena (21-month-old daughter of Trisha Pena, Banquete), event director Orene Custer of Mathis, Junior Miss Cailyn Cruz (12-year-old daughter of Melissa Cruz, Corpus Christi), Little Miss Emmelia Ayala (8-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Ruben Ayala Jr., Corpus Christi), Tiny Miss Gianna Zamora (3-year-old daughter of Michael Hernandez and Adrianna Trevino, Corpus Christi), Miss Gabriella Ramirez (24-year-old daughter of Rachel Trevino, Mathis), Junior Miss Angelina Garcia (12-year-old daughter of Noemi and Chris Garcia, Corpus Christi), Teen Miss Monica Rodriguez (13-year-old daughter of Meg Rodriguez, Corpus Christi) and event director Lawrene Hardy of Mathis.