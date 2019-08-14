Ramirez puts best foot forward in local pageant

MATHIS – The Miss Lake Corpus Christi Pageant was held Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Old Highway 9 Event Center in Mathis.
Contestants glided the runway for a crowd of more than 100 friends and family. This was a crown-all pageant. Each contestant won a crown and banner. They are also eligible to compete in the Miss Texas Seashores USA Finals to be held in July 2020 in Corpus Christi. Contestants donated fleece blankets to be presented to the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend.
This was the first of six Miss Texas Seashores USA pageants to be held in 2019-2020. The next pageant is the Miss Port Aransas on Nov. 16, with age groups for 0–29 year olds. For more information, visit misstexasseashoresusa.com.