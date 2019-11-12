Retired teachers attend 2019 fall conference

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) District 2 had its 2019 Fall Conference on Oct. 30 in Corpus Christi. About 61 area retired teachers and guests attended the event including 10 members from the San Patricio County RTA local unit.
Dr. Paul Clore, superintendent of Gregory-Portland ISD, gave opening remarks. The main speaker was Ray Spivey, with the Texas Retirement System of Texas (TRS.)
District 2 is composed of nine counties and legislators were honored for their support of retired school personnel during the 86th Legislature. The following legislators were present to receive recognition: Rep. Ryan Guillen and Rep. Todd Hunter.
TRTA is the nation’s largest organization of public education retirees. It advocates improved benefits for current and retired public education employees, and seeks to advance their well-being through community involvement and legislative efforts. TRTA hosts an array of community engagement programs, including the Children’s Book Project (District 2 donated 4110 books in 2018-2019), which has delivered nearly half a million books into the hands of young Texans.