Roll back time at the library

PORTLAND – The “Mystery Book Club” will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (Thursday, Nov. 7) for a discussion on “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware. The next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 5, for the discussion of “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley. Newcomers are welcome. Snacks are available. Copies of the book are available at the library.
• Mrs. Dorothy will host “Mesh Candy Cane” Makerspace from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Call or stop by library to preregister. $20 donation suggested.
• Teens in grades 7-12, can join Mrs. Ledezma for an informal book discussion over snacks at Teen Book Club. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Participants will be discussing “Toll” by Neal Shusterman.
• Mrs. Dorothy will host “Wire Bows” Makerspace from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Call or stop by library to preregister. $20 donation suggested.
• The Library will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 28 to Saturday, Nov. 30, in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 2.
• Coloring for Grownups will be held the first Wednesday of every month form 6 to 8 p.m. Adults can de-stress wild enjoying a variety of designs and chat. The next session will be Nov. 6.
• Mrs. Dorothy’s After School Programs are on Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. for kinder through 6th graders. Toddler Time programs occur on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. and are geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers. Program is free of charge.
• Teen Library Lounge is held on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for 7th through 12th graders. All teens are welcome to board games, video games, crafts and snacks (attendance required for snacks).
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
• Calendars of events are available in the library.
New fiction books available now include “The Poison Garden” by A. J. Banner, “Here to Stay” by Mark Edwards and “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout.
New non-fiction books available now include “Cozy White Cottage: 100 Ways to Love the Feeling of Being Home” by Liz Marie Galvan, “Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living your Best Life” by Ali Wong and “Education of an Idealist: A Memoir” by Samantha Power.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.