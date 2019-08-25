September calendar of library events now available

PORTLAND – With Summer over and the school year in full swing, it is important to plan ahead. Keep up with events, stop by the library and pick up a calendar for of scheduled events.
•“After School Program, Toddler Time and Teen Library Lounge” will resume in September.
• Teens in grades 7-12, can join Mrs. Lefezma for an informal book discussion over snacks at “Teen Book Club”. The next meeting will be 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Group discussion will be about “Restart” by Gordon Korman. The group will meet at the Portland Dairy Queen.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, to discuss “My Sister’s Grave” by Robert Dugoni. Copies are available at the library.
• Coloring for Grownups is held on the first Wednesday of every month and will next take place on Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m.
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
New fiction books available now include “Recursion” by Blake Crouch, “The Chain” by Adrian McKinty and “A Dangerous Man” by Robert Crais.
New non-fiction books available now include “Alone at Dawn: Medal of Honor Recipient John Chapman and the Untold Story of the World’s Deadliest Special Operations Force” by Dan Schilling and Lori Chapman Longfritz, “Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life” by Louise Aronson and “Inside the Five-sided Box: Lessons from a Lifetime of Leadership in the Pentagon” by Ashton B. Carter.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.