Sinton Nite Lions present scholarships

Sinton Nite Lions pictured from left are Madge Units, President Sinton Nite Lions, recipients Bethany Doria and Anissa Calamaco and Lourdes Lopez from the Scholarship Committee.

 Contributed information

SINTON – The Sinton Nite Lions recently announced the two recipients who will receive a scholarship in the amount of $500 each. Bethany Doria of Sinton will be attending the University of Texas in Austin, and Anissa Calamaco of Sinton will be attending Texas A&M in College Station this fall. 

The Sinton Nite Lions will be hosting their annual Scholarship and Charity Fundraiser Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pulled pork plates will be available for $8 a ticket across from the First Baptist Church in Sinton. For tickets call Rhonda Brown 361-947-4849 or stop by the VFW, 425 Vineyard St.