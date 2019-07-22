Sinton Nite Lions present scholarships

SINTON – The Sinton Nite Lions recently announced the two recipients who will receive a scholarship in the amount of $500 each. Bethany Doria of Sinton will be attending the University of Texas in Austin, and Anissa Calamaco of Sinton will be attending Texas A&M in College Station this fall.
The Sinton Nite Lions will be hosting their annual Scholarship and Charity Fundraiser Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pulled pork plates will be available for $8 a ticket across from the First Baptist Church in Sinton. For tickets call Rhonda Brown 361-947-4849 or stop by the VFW, 425 Vineyard St.