Sinton Pirates celebrate Homecoming

The Sinton High School 2019 Homecoming Court from front left are Victoria Tilley, Emily Zapata, Anissa Garcia and from back left are Devin Frausto, Lindsey Castilllo and Zayra Torres. The Homecoming Court presentation will occur on Friday, Oct. 4, at Pirate Stadium beginning at 6:15 p.m. The beaus and sweethearts of the organization will also be presented.

 

 Contributed photo

SINTON –  Homecoming activities scheduled for Sinton ISD for 2019 are as follows:

• The 21st Annual Homecoming Parade presented by Sinton ISD and the City of Sinton will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. 

• The burning of the “S” will take place 30 minutes after the parade ends and will occur in the parking lot of Pirate Stadium.

• The Annual Powder Puff Football game will kick off in pirate Stadium after the burning of the “S”.

• Friday, Oct. 4, will feature the Homecoming Football game Sinton vs. Bruni.

• The evening will begin with the presentation of the Homecoming Court and the crowning of the 2019 Homecoming Queen at 6:15 p.m.

• Kick off time for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m.