Sinton Pirates celebrate Homecoming

SINTON – Homecoming activities scheduled for Sinton ISD for 2019 are as follows:
• The 21st Annual Homecoming Parade presented by Sinton ISD and the City of Sinton will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
• The burning of the “S” will take place 30 minutes after the parade ends and will occur in the parking lot of Pirate Stadium.
• The Annual Powder Puff Football game will kick off in pirate Stadium after the burning of the “S”.
• Friday, Oct. 4, will feature the Homecoming Football game Sinton vs. Bruni.
• The evening will begin with the presentation of the Homecoming Court and the crowning of the 2019 Homecoming Queen at 6:15 p.m.
• Kick off time for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m.