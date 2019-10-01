Sinton Pirates celebrate Homecoming

The Sinton High School 2019 Homecoming Court from front left are Victoria Tilley, Emily Zapata, Anissa Garcia and from back left are Devin Frausto, Lindsey Castilllo and Zayra Torres. The Homecoming Court presentation will occur on Friday, Oct. 4, at Pirate Stadium beginning at 6:15 p.m. The beaus and sweethearts of the organization will also be presented.