SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – Why do plants develop a black mold on the leaves and stems? This sooty-looking mold is a dark fungus. A plant owner reaction is to treat the mold and kill the fungi, but this is not the original cause of the problem. The process begins with insects who come to eat the sap produced by the plant.
Not all insects partake in sucking down the sap produced by a plant. This is done primarily by scale insects. The scale insects are small insects of the order Hemiptera, suborder Sternorrhyncha. There are about 8,000 described species of scale insects. The insects that belong to this suborder include scale, aphids, leafhoppers, mealybugs, psyllids, soft scales, lerps, cottony scales, and whiteflies.
Scale insects are different from other insects in that they only have their six legs when they are in the “crawler” stage. These tiny (pinhead size) insects are very active but have no protective shell. When they reach maturity, they lose their legs and antennae and replace them with a protective shell. These scale insect shells may be hard or soft.
When the scale insect is on a plant that produces sap, it uses its long, needle-like mouthpart to pierce the plant and suck up the sap. While feeding, the insect excretes a sticky material called honeydew (nothing to do with the melon). When this honeydew is on the foliage and branches, it can attract other types of insects who desire this sweet food such as ants, bees, wasps, and flies. Ants, in fact, can be a clue this process is going on as they will protect honeydew-producing insects from their natural predators.
Honeydew also draws fungi which feed and grow on this excreted liquid. The fungi that commonly cause sooty mold are in the genera Capnodium, Fumago or Scorias. The fungi species depends on the host plant, the insect species, and the environment. Plant owners might only discover this process has been going on when the sooty mold appears. Warm coastal temperatures and humidity encourage its growth.
Now to the treatment of this sooty-mold fungi problem. Help keep the plant healthy by monitoring and watering it. Management can begin with getting rid of the big-brother ants so natural predators (like ladybugs and lizards) and parasites can eat up the scale insects and their honeydew. Smearing vaseline or a sticky substance on a trunk or branch can prevent ants from crawling up the plant and protecting the honeydew-producing scales. Setting out ant-baits around the plant will help.
At the same time, try picking off the scale bugs, trimming infested leaves and branches, and hosing off the insects with a strong stream of water. Dormant oil (use in the winter) can be effective before plant growth and blooming. Also, multiple doses of horticultural oil, neem oil, and insecticidal soaps can be used year-round. Insecticides that are absorbed into the plant’s system can be applied. With any commercial chemical product used, read the label and follow the directions carefully. Sooty mold can be then trimmed, hosed away, or washed off with soap and water. Mystery solved.