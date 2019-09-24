SPC retired teachers honor J.M. Lozano

SINTON – San Patricio County Retired School Personnel Association met at the Sinton ISD reading room for its first meeting of the year, Sept. 16. Representative J.M. Lozano gave an update on the 86th Legislative issues relating to education retirees.
Paula Stone, President presented him with an appreciation award. All education retirees who retired prior to Sept. 1, 2018, received a 13th check up to $2000 in September. The changes that were made will help make the pension actuarially sound in preparation for a COLA.
H-E-B Helping Hands provided us with gift certificates that furnished our refreshments. With 95,000 members TRTA is the only organization in Texas that works exclusively for the retired school employees.