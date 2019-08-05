Storytime is back with Mr. Kippy

PORTLAND – The “Summer Reading Program 2019: A Universe of Stories” has concluded. The drawing for prizes will occur Friday, Aug. 2, with winner announced the same day.
All programs including “After School Program, Toddler Time and Teen Library Lounge” will resume in September. A calendar for these events is available at the library.
• Teen Book Club, for teens in grades 7-12, will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Discussion will be about “I Am Still Alive” by Kate Alice Marshall. Copies are available at the library.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet tonight (Thursday, Aug. 1), to discuss “The Dry” by Jane Harper.
• Coloring for Grownups is held on the first Wednesday of every month and will next take place on Aug. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Mr. Kippy is back from vacation. Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the libray on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
New fiction books on the shelves include: “Dragonfly” by Leila Meacham, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson and “The Golden Hour” by Beatriz Williams.
New non-fiction books available now include “Transformation: Survive and Thrive in an Era of Mass Extinction” by Thomas Siebel, “America’s Top-Rated Cities 2019” by Grey House Publishing and “Quickbooks 2019: All-in-One” by Stephen Nelson.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.