Table decoration inspired by book about India

MATHIS – The 2018 Mathis Public Library “Inspired by Books” included a table decorated by Pat Doherty that featured a book about the artisans who make terra cotta pots in India, “Gifts of the Earth”. Pat lived a number of years in India and Nepal, and gave the table guests a paper describing how and where each rice pot, tea pot, and water pot was acquired.
The 2019 “Inspired by Books” luncheon will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Middle School Cafeteria. Tickets are $50 per person. For information call the Mathis Public Library at 361-547-6201.