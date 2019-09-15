Teens get ‘Goosebumps’ at the library

PORTLAND – All programs including After School Program, Toddler Time and Teen Library Lounge will resume the week of Sept. 16. Starting with After School Program at 4 p.m., Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Teen Library Lounge at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Stop by the library for a calendar or follow on Facebook for more information.
• Teens in grades 7-12, can join Mrs. Lefezma for an informal book discussion over snacks at Teen Book Club. The next meeting will be 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Group discussion will be about “Restart” by Gordon Korman. The group will meet at the Portland Dairy Queen. Next, month, participants of the Teen Book Club may choose any “Goosebumps” book to read and share.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, to discuss “My Sister’s Grave” by Robert Dugoni. Copies are available at the library.
• Coloring for Grownups is held on the first Wednesday of every month and will next take place on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, to discuss “The Other” by Thomas Tyron and view a presentation of the movie. Popcorn is provided. Newcomers welcome. Copies of the book available in the library.
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
New fiction books available now include “A Better Man” by Penney Louise, “BACA: A Ronnie Baca Mystery” by Billy Kring and “Old Bones” by Douglas Preston.
New non-fiction books available now include “Five Days Gone: The Mystery of My Mothers’s Disappearance as a Child” by Laura Cumming, “Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver” by Hill Heinerth and “The Proximity Principle” by Ken Coleman.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.