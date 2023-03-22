“We’re a bunch of middle aged guys that decided late in life that we wanted to be rockstars, honestly.”
That’s the way Brian Wright humorously described “The East & the Crow.” The group formed after a simple jam session playing around with song covers. Once the group grew tired of covers, they began writing and performing their own songs.
“We cut all of the covers from our setlist and went to about 20 original songs.”
According to Wright, the band’s music is alternative rock with a hint of country twang, a popular subgenre down in the Coastal Bend.
Wright had been wanting to make music ever since he graduated from high school. Eventually, once he met the other members of what would later become The East & the Crow, his desire for creating music grew.
Now, this group of musicians from around the country will be playing at Windfest 2023 for the second time in a row. The band is excited to play in Portland once again out in the wind.
You can see The East & the Crow on March 31 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.