Esmeralda Mendoza and her daughter Victoria, 5, walked out of the John C. Fulghum Event center smiling and laughing ... and talking about snakes.
“I knew she wouldn’t be scared because she likes reptiles, but I wasn’t sure if she was going to like it,” said Esmeralda. “But she was super excited about the show, and she loved it.”
Esmeralda and Victoria joined about 100 people in a room to watch the Austin Reptile Show, presented by Michael Foux.
The show was scheduled and sponsored by the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library as part of their summer reading programs and introduced by Public Services Librarian Robert Young.
Although the The Austin Reptile Show, owned and operated by Michael Foux, has visited Beeville in the past, the show, which include special scaly guests, fits perfectly into this year’s theme across the state: “Tales and Tails.”
“I love be able to bring this variety of reptiles to the kids,” said Foux. “We can’t expect them to save the planet or care about nature if we don’t expose it to them.”
Foux introduced different types snakes, a tortoise named Titus, box turtles, a legless lizard named “Legolas” and multiple lizards.
“I do own all of them, but I say they are not just my pets; they are employees,” he joked.
While walking in between aisles of chairs to give children and their parents a better look at the reptiles, Foux was educating the crowd about each species with facts about their diet, defense strategies, unique trivia and even a demonstration with a blue tongue skink named Pickles.
“You guys want to see Pickles give me a nose kiss?” he asked the crowd, who immediately started giggling at the sight of the lizard’s blue tongue.
Foux explained that the blue tongue is actually used to scare away predators. He can also drop off his tail if being attacked to get away from a predator.
As he introduced the next guest as “the cutest snake in the world”, also known as a hog nose snake, the children’s eyes widened, and they rocked in their seats with anticipation for a better look.
“Don’t worry,” Foux said as made his way to the front row. “They’re about as dangerous as a pack of marshmallows.”
As the lineup of snakes grew in size, Foux did ask the kids to remain as still and as quiet as possible to not scare them and risk getting attacked.
Beeville Animal Control Officers Lupe Valdez and Raqual Martinez were also present in case of an emergency.
“I always bring three corn snakes with me because you never know when you’re going to need an extra,” said Foux, as one snaked wrapped around his neck and face, and he grabbed another two out, including one albino that many people wanted a photo of.
The final two snakes of the show were the favorites and received the biggest reactions.
Most kids and even parents stood and gathered around as Foux introduced a black and yellow carpet snake.
Some small kids hid in their parent’s arms and backed away as Foux explained that they ate small animals and, like all other snakes, can open and stretch their jaws to swallow their prey.
No one was prepared to meet Carmelita, however.
Foux again asked the crowd to be quiet and stay still to not startle Carmelita, then lifted the lid to a box and pulled out a boa constrictor.
While the crowd’s jaws dropped and filled the room with gasps, Foux placed Carmelita on his neck like a scarf and continued talking as she wrapped around him and often put her face directly against his.
After the show, children and their parents ran to Foux with questions ranging from, “How do snakes poop?” to “Where can I see bigger snakes” and “Where can I buy a snake?”
“The big one at the end was my favorite,” said Victoria. “She was really pretty.”
