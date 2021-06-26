Two major tax abated projects have released their compliance reports and much to the county commissioners’ delight, everything seems to be right on schedule.
Moda Ingleside Ebergy Center LLC and Moda Ingleside Oil Terminal LLC – known collectively as Moda Midstream – was in full compliance of the tax abatement agreement.
The CCREDC also sent a letter to the commissioners stating that Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) was also in compliance with their tax abatement agreement with $760,673 spent locally on materials, $1,565,890 spent on local labor and 55 out of 229 jobs created locally for construction of the facility.
While construction continues, SDI Tax, Assistant Secretary Vice President Matthew Peters said in the letter, “We received our permits in January 2020, which will allow us to begin our major construction efforts and begin hiring permanent jobs.”
In April of this year, the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation (CCREDC) stated that TEDA TPCO America Corporation has invested more than $1.1 billion – which was a part of the agreement – but failed to fulfill the employee portion. The Chinese company needed to have 400 employees and currently only has about 53. TEDA TPCO will in turn have to pay more taxes this year since they fell out of compliance.
There is still no word on how TEDA TPCO will move forward with their facility as numerous other companies are looking to possibly purchase the land and facility.
