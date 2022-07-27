Everyone loves a good redemption story and that’s exactly the narrative the Beeville Independent School District weaved during the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing season earlier this year.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and Beeville ISD showed improved numbers over its own 2021 results on 14 of the 20 tests administered by the state.
In comparison, last year, the district’s passage rate dropped in 17 of the 22 tests compared to the 2019 numbers.
And while the district remained behind the state average in 13 of the 20 tests, and behind the Region II average in 10 of the 20, the margins between those rates were far slimmer in 2022 than in 2021.
In 2021, Beeville ISD was behind the state average on 14 of the 22 tests (the 2021 testing season included writing tests for fourth- and seventh-grade students, but those tests were incorporated into the reading assessment under House Bill 3906). Of those 14, the district was below state average by double digits in six of them, including a 22-point margin in seventh-grade math.
This year, the district lagged behind the statewide averages by double digits in just two of the 20 tests: seventh-grade math by 17 points and eighth-grade math by 25 points.
In the other 11 tests where the district was behind the state average, the gaps ranged from three to eight percentage points.
Beeville was ahead of state average by eight points on the fourth-grade math test and by seven points on the fifth-grade math test. The district was also ahead of the state average by four, three and one points, respectively, on the fourth-grade, fifth-grade and seventh-grade reading tests.
At the high school level, the district was ahead of the state average on the U.S. history test and was at state average on the biology test, but trailed state averages by one, three and four points on the other three tests.
The district was ahead of the Region II average on three of the five high-school level tests, but was below the region average on nine of the 15 elementary and junior high level tests.
Beeville was ahead of the region average on the biology (one point), English I (one point) and the U.S. history (four points) tests, but was below the region average on the algebra I and English II tests by one and two points, respectively.
On the elementary and junior high tests, Beeville was below region average by double digits in both seventh- and eighth-grade math by 14 and 23 points, respectively.
In the other 13 tests, the district trailed the region average by gaps ranging from one to six points.
When compared to its own 2021 numbers, Beeville ISD showed improvements in 12 of the 15 of the tests in the third- through eighth-grade levels. The 15 tests that make up that group are reading and math for all six grade levels, science tests for fifth- and eighth-graders and a social studies test for eighth-graders.
Beeville’s scores were up at every level on the reading tests, which included double-digit improvements on five of the six tests. The fourth-grade passage rate jumped by 21 percentage points, while the sixth-grade passage rate was up 16 points and the third-grade rate was up 15 points.
In math, the passage rate – defined as “approaches grade level” (AGL) by the TEA – was up in five of the six tests. In the fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-grade tests, the passage rate improved by 14, 11 and 17 percentage points, respectively.
The only drops Beeville saw came in eighth-grade math (down four points), fifth-grade science (down three points) and eighth-grade social studies (down nine points).
On the high school tests Beeville’s passage rate was up in two, down in two and the same in one.
The district saw a 13 point jump up on the biology test from 69 to 82 and a two-point jump on the Algebra I test from 71 to 73.
The district, for the second straight year, had a passage rate of 67 on the English II test.
The drops came on the English I and U.S. history tests. The passage rate on the English I test fell from 62 to 60, while the rate on the U.S. history test dipped from 94 to 93.
