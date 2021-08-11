Sylvester G. Martinez passed away Aug. 8, 2021. He was born Sept. 9, 1952, in Refugio to the late Santos and Mary Garza Martinez.
Sylvester was preceded in death by his parents; son, Sylvester Jr.; brothers, Perfecto, Edward and Juan Martinez; and a sister, Lupe Garza.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia Martinez; son, Alan Michael Martinez; daughters, Victoria, Traci, Krissy, Sylvia and Julia Martinez; sisters, Gloria Garcia and Mary Helen Hinojosa; ine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Toby Garcia, Arthur Guerra, George Martinez, Jason Garza, Robert Cuellar, John Garcia Jr., Alex Garza and Matt Garza. Honorary pallbearers are Leo (Kilo) Vasquez and Robert Rocha.
A Rosary will be recited Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home chapel at 7 p.m. A mass will be held Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 St. James Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334