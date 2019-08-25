GOLIAD – The Goliad Independent School District has earned a grade of B from the annual Texas Education Agency (TEA) report card.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Ulcak briefed school board members on the annual assessment Aug. 12.
The GISD score was 84 out of a hundred.
The grade indicates “how well the district prepared students for success, both in school and after high school in college, a career or the military,” the TEA explains on its website.
Last year’s score was 81.
The annual score is an average of three criteria:
•Student Achievement – how much students knew and are able to do at the end of the school year. The GISD score was 88.
•School Progress – how much students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools. The GISD score was 88.
•Closing the Gaps – tells the TEA how well different populations of students in a district are performing. The GISD score was 74, a C.
The Closing the Gaps grade is based on student grade level performance, the graduation rate and students’ readiness to enter college, a career or the military.
In the same report, GISD received an A for financial integrity.
The TEA also graded each campus. The elementary and the middle schools received a grade of C; the high school received a B.2
The elementary earned a distinction award in fifth-grade science.
“While we are pleased with the gains we have made,” said GISD Superintendent Dave Plymale, “we will continue to strive to improve and meet the expectations of our community.”
He praised the work of both students and teachers.
The TEA report also showed that GISD receives $11,990 in funds per student and spends $11,698 per student. The state comparison is $11,729 in revenue per student and $13,064 in expenditures.
Student enrollment is 51.7 percent male and 48.3 percent female.
Broken down, the district’s enrollment consisted of:
•51.7 percent economically disadvantaged.
•2 percent learning English
•10.8 percent receiving special education.
Of 190 full-time staff, 89.3 percent are teachers with an average salary of $48,661.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.