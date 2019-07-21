Most people know that with the passage of House Bill 3, teachers will get a raise this fall.
Woodsboro trustees took that a step further Monday night and approved the minimum raises teachers would get.
Preliminary estimates show that in 2019-20, all state funds to the district totaled $1.9 million. The amount to be received in 2020-21 would be $2.496 million.
More specifically, for a starting teacher in 2019-20, the salary would increase from $30,440 a year to $33,660.
Comparatively, a teacher with 25 years service, including the step salary, would increase from $48,020 to $55,040.
While teachers’ salaries are due to increase, stipends also for the most part are slated to increase.
The calculations will be used in the district’s upcoming budget meetings.
Superintendent Janice Sykora noted that if more funds become available, the salaries would be adjusted upward.
The school district trustees also welcomed new Athletic Director Gary Carpenter.
Carpenter, 36, from Floresville, was hired and began his duties July 8.
He said he was ready to develop the Eagles team when two-a-days begin in early August.
“They look pretty good,” he said of the team he has met so far.
