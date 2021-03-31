Adan Hernandez attended Edgewood High School in San Antonio, the same school where he would meet lifelong friend Gil Cuevas. Hernandez would eventually go to San Antonio College on a scholarship majoring in art but said that, “As an artist, I’m mostly self taught. I became a serious artist when I was 30 years old.” He has two pieces of art in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
He added that most of his art is collected by Hollywood actors and producers, including one Cheech Marin (Cheech & Chong) who is the largest collector of Hernandez’s work. Marin has amassed a Chicano art collection of more than 700 paintings since finding a piece for his living room many years ago. He has so much art in fact that he’s working on opening an actual museum just to house it all.
“That’s what Chicano is all about, it’s a fusion of a lot of different styles both traditional Mexican and avant garde, American and pop art,” Marin said when he visited Corpus Christi in 2018 with a portion of his collection. “Where those clash together and merge along with world art, that’s where Chicano art comes out.
“You know what I discovered right away because I was introduced to Chicano painters of Texas very early on in my collecting, these are related, these are cousins. One is a city cousin, one is a country cousin but they’re from the same family. You can see it in the DNA of what they were painting.
“I thought, wow, this is interesting.”
You can find two original Hernandez paintings at La Cueva Art Gallery & Gathering located at 605 Railroad St. in Portland.