GEORGE WEST – With two months under her belt at Schneider & McWilliams, P.C., Brynee E. Lee recently passed the bar exam in Montana.
Judge Patrick Flanigan of the 156th District Court swore in Lee at the Live Oak County Courthouse April 28.
Lee has been an attorney with Schneider & McWilliams for two months, but feels like she fit right in at the firm.
“I love working here,” she said. “All of the attorneys have been super nice and welcoming. From day one, they made me feel like I was part of the family.”
With experience in San Antonio with title work, Lee wanted to expand her licenses to her home state.
“I did title work in San Antonio for a year after I passed the bar in Texas,” she said. “I’m from Montana and me passing the bar there is a backup plan.”
Texas is a National Board Examination (NBE), but Montana has a Uniform Bar Exam (UBE).
“I’m licensed in Texas until 2021 with the NBE, but I couldn’t wave the bar in Montana due to not practicing for five years,” Lee said.
“The content was different for the Montana exam as well. It was much shorter.”
The Schneider & McWilliams firm represents First National Bank in George West and the City of George West.
The firm has been in operation for 68 years in Live Oak County.
“I love the diverse work here,” Lee said. “I would like to stay here a long time.”