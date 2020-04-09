LIVE OAK COUNTY – After Governor Greg Abbott announced Texas schools to remain closed until May 4, the question of any graduation ceremony quickly surfaced.
Every Texas school has the option to host any ceremony when the time comes.
“We are in the discussion mode right now,” Jim Rosebrok George West ISD Superintendent said.
“We will be consulting our graduates and their parents regarding what their preferences are regarding the graduation ceremony before we release a decision.”
Three Rivers ISD is currently seeking public feedback in regards to any graduation ceremony.
“We are looking at a secondary date,” TRISD Superintendent Les Dragon said.
“I would like to gather input from parents, teachers, students, and our Board. I know Premont ISD has already set a date in August. I would like to remain optimistic that we could have a graduation ceremony before then, however, we have to have clearance from our county and medical authorities.”
Dragon mentioned possibly hosting a parade for TR seniors as well.
“We will host a graduation ceremony,” he said.
“That is the least we owe to our seniors. We are looking at trying to have a graduation parade as well to make this year a bit more memorable. I really am sad for this group of seniors. I can empathize because like many of the parents out there, Stephanie (i.e. my wife) and I have a senior in this graduating class.”
The Texas Education Agency has yet to announce any suggestions regarding Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies.
“There has been no official word yet,” Dragon said.
“ (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath did indicate that he was certain that some schools may be able to open up on May fourth. Of course, that could change in this fluid situation.”