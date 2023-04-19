Camaraderie, Culture, Conservation

Tejano Outdoors is bringing South Texas to the world.
Hunting stories pre-date the written word. The world’s oldest genre of storytelling has pervaded and endured every medium of communication between cave paintings and Youtube. Nearly 45,000 years after a Pleistocene artist painted images of a warty pig hunt on the walls of an Indonesian cave, four South Texas friends are adding their own narrative to the ever-enduring lineage of hunting stories through their outdoor media company Tejano Outdoors.
Camaraderie
Erich Potthast, Luis Riojas, Fred Chavez and Kalli Escamilla were freshmen at Texas A&M University-Kingsville when their respective paths became intertwined. Riojas and Escamilla had been friends since their grade-school years stomping around Three Rivers, Texas. Riojas met Potthast in the halls of Dotterweich College of Engineering, and Escamilla met Chavez in a business class.
“Luis and I both majored in chemical engineering, and Kalli met Fred because they were both majoring in business,” Potthast said. “We began going out at the first of the year and spent some time together and realized that we all had the same interests: hunting and fishing.”
In the spirit of most good hunting stories, the quartet's different experience levels and perspectives offered a healthy dose of nuance to their early hunting experiences.
“I didn’t shoot my first deer until I was 21, so I’m not a hunter from youth,” Riojas said. “My dad was interested in hunting, but he never took the time to take me. When I met Erich, he was always talking about hunting. It was his hobby. I had never seen hunting as a hobby or a lifestyle. I just thought it was something else to do. I was always so interested. Never held a gun. I’d never done those things, so it wasn't until I met Erich that I started doing those things.”
Potthast was born and raised a city kid in the shade of the Alamo, so hunting was not interwoven with the fabric of his everyday life. It was an immersive vacation reserved for a special time every year, and the memories made a profound impression.
“Every time I went hunting it was an experience,” Potthast said. “I looked forward to it every year. I was just a kid in some little San Antonio elementary school super excited to go to the Hill Country and hunt. Everything I did, everything I killed..I just took it to the next level.”
The romanticism and adventure of hunting cherished by Potthast and Riojas was born from a lack of opportunity. Escamilla and Chavez share a more pragmatic outlook on hunting because hunting was a part of them before they became a part of hunting.
“Kalli was born and raised in Pawnee and hunting is just something that everyone does there,” Potthast said. “He grew up with it so it’s a part of him and it’s naturally something that he likes to do. Fred grew up farming and hunting South Texas with his dad so he came into it naturally and he’s like us and likes spending time with us.”
When Riojas and Potthast see a European mount beneath the taut head-hide of a whitetail buck, Escamilla and Chavez see a well-placed shot.
“We have a really cool dynamic and that’s why we all clicked,” Riojas said.
“They were able to show us a lot about their lifestyle,” Potthast added. “We were able to show them that ‘there’s a really cool European mount under this coyote’ or ‘for a hundred bucks you can tan this hide and get a really cool trophy’ so the four of us are able to bounce different ideas off one another like that.”
Culture
After graduation, Riojas went to work in Southeast Texas, and Potthast in Southwestern Louisiana. The duo was 60 miles apart and neither of them knew a soul in between.
“It was just us two,” Potthast said. “We didn’t have any friends or family. We were the closest people that we knew. Period. It was kinda crazy.”
“We met up to go hunt dove on some public land near Beaumont,” Potthast added. “We were major fans of Meateater from the get-go, so we started talking a little bit about filming our own hunts. Once we really got into talking about it we realized that in today’s social media, there really isn’t any representation for South Texas or Tejanos and Hispanics in the hunting culture. We couldn’t name a single well-known Hispanic or South Texan outdoor channel.”
Potthast and Riojas decided right then and there to record their hunt. After a long day of hunting, the pair still managed to laugh their way well into the morning hours of the next day while they edited videos. They were hooked, line and sinker.
“That’s when it started to get real,” Potthast said. “We realized that we could make a page to share our content, but we needed a name.”
The brand’s original name was “Kyote” (a play on the word coyote), but the handle didn’t stick.
“After a while we didn’t really like it,” Potthast added. “It just didn’t really click. So we thought ‘Who are we trying to represent here? What are we trying to do? What is our lifestyle?’ We were brought up Tejanos in Corpus and Laredo. Listening to the music. Hunting South Texas. We know the Brush Country. So we checked online to see if anyone had the name Tejano Outdoors.”
No one had taken it.
“That’s the best description for what we’re trying to do and who we’re making content for,” Potthast added.
“It is who we are. We’re Tejanos.”
Conservation
The members of Tejano Outdoors are Annual Public Hunting (APH) Permit holders.
“To create awareness, to make people buy more public land stamps and support TPWD is pretty cool,” Potthast said. “That’s $48 more towards public land. That’s a pretty sweet by-product of what we’re doing.”
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) website the APH offers “the opportunity to participate in a variety of inexpensive, family oriented outdoor recreational activities including hunting for a multitude of wildlife species, fishing, nature watching, camping and other activities in Texas.”
Texas has 1 million acres of public hunting land. This may seem like a plethora, but is chump change considering Texas stretches across nearly 172 million acres. Despite the few opportunities to bag wild game on Texas public lands, the members of Tejano Outdoors do not fear spot-burning and encourage hunters to support public lands by using them.
“We want to make people aware of these cool places to hunt,” Riojas added.
Tejano Outdoors has a Youtube channel with one season of original hunt material. For shorter everyday content and to purchase their signature mesquite bean hat visit @tejano.outdoors on Instagram.