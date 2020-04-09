Choke Canyon State Park closed until further notice

THREE RIVERS – At the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, Texas State Parks will be closed to the public effective April 7, directly including Choke Canyon State Park.
“We have a couple of campers left, but they will be gone tomorrow,” a Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Choke Canyon State Park representative said April 7.
The TPWD will continue to stay current with the latest public health recommendations and will announce when a definite reopening date has been determined.
TPWD operates one major park and three additional boat ramps on the shores of Choke Canyon Reservoir. The park offers campgrounds, picnic areas, overnight camping, boat ramps, a swimming area, and opportunities for shoreline fishing.
According to Choke Canyon State Park, all boat ramps managed by TPWD are closed.
While parks are closed to the public, staff will be working to help maintain the standard upkeep, maintenance, stewardship, and continued regular cleaning of site facilities.
Live Oak County Game Warden Colton Thomas regularly patrols stretches of the Nueces River and Lake Corpus Christi.
“We do a lot more patrol on the Nueces River and Mathis Lake,” he said.
Despite the many changes over the past few weeks, people continue to venture outside for outdoor activity.
“Everything has pretty much stayed the same,” Thomas said.
“Everyone should continue following CDC guidelines while practicing safe hygiene and social distancing.”