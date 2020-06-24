LIVE OAK COUNTY – The county has seen several new COVID-19 cases recently, which puts the county at 19 total cases as of June 24.
With the increase of positive cases, the county has tentatively scheduled a testing event July 2.
“We are working on the same location as before at the fairgrounds,” Public Health Coordinator Tina Crowe said. “It’s looking like July second right now with a military drive through test site. Hopefully a lot more people will come out.”
All four of the latest cases are in quarantine and contact tracing is in progress.
If any citizen has been to the Live Oak Sports Grill at 305 S. Harborth in Three Rivers on June 13 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., Cobbs Pharmacy at 510 Houston St. George West on June 15 between the hours of 12-3 p.m., or at Lowes at 516 E Alexander in Three Rivers on June 18 between 6-8 p.m., to please monitor for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 as you may have been exposed.
All of these new cases are considered community transmission.
Including previous whereabouts is a case-to-case basis.
“I don’t report the whereabouts if it’s not necessary,” Crowe said. “Some people stay at home and it’s not needed if they haven’t been anywhere.”
Currently, there are 19 total cases with 10 active and in quarantine, seven recovered and two recovering.
In order for an individual to be considered recovered they must be fever free without any reducers for five full days and also fully symptom free for fourteen days.
There are simple everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Social distancing means remaining out of crowded public places were close contact with others may occur. Avoid mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
• It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
