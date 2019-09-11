TILDEN – The varsity McMullen County Cowgirls volleyball team hosted the Woodsboro Lady Eagles on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in a non-conference matchup. McMullen County was victorious in four sets, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23.
Charity Harris led the Cowgirls with six kills, and also had three digs and a block. Caroline McClaugherty had eight assists, scored five kills and collected two digs.
Madison Sherrer scored five kills, served three aces, posted three blocks and added an assist. Caina Sneed scored three kills. Brenda Beyer tallied seven assists, three digs and two kills.
Taber Garcia served three aces and scored a kill. Reagan Moon totaled two kills, one block and an assist.
Chloe Taylor played great defense, with 10 digs in the match. Alexis Ortiz added four digs and an assist.
The team will host Charlotte on Tuesday, Sept. 17, with the freshmen game beginning at 5 p.m.