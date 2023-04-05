It is with sadness that the family of Mr. Cruz Cruz announces his unexpected passing on Saturday, April 1, 2023. He was 66.
Cruz was born June 14, 1956 in Kenedy, Texas to Paulo and Ascension (Reyna) Cruz. He was a 1974 graduate of Three Rivers High School and later joined the U.S. Army where he retired after 20 years of dedicated service. After his service to his country, he was employed as a correctional officer with the TDCJ in the Connally Unit in Kenedy, Texas for 20 years and county jailer at the Live Oak County Jail for seven years. He was a faithful member of St. George Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time at his ranch.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paulo Cruz; his mother, Ascension Parker; and stepfather, Jim Parker.
Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany Cruz; a son, Adam Cruz; significant other, Carol Perez; daughter-in-law, Kristan Cruz; two grandsons, Theodore Guerra and Donny Allen Cruz; two brothers, Pablo Cruz and Eliseo Cruz; two sisters, Christina DeLeon and Lucinda C. Griffith-Mandel; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.
A Rosary will be recited and a memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. George Catholic Church at a later date as well as interment of cremains in the Three Rivers Cemetery.