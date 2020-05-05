THREE RIVERS – The secondary school will have a new face with Danny Osborne in the fall.
Originally from Corpus Christi, Osborne is finishing the semester at Klein Forest High School in the Houston area where is assistant principal and head of campus security and safety.
Osborne is eager to start his tenure at Three Rivers.
“I’m excited to move back to a small town,” he said. “I feel like I fit in best in a small town. This will also be my firstprincipalposition, so I’m ready to make positive influences with the students.”
Osborne mentioned the vast difference in enrollment between the two schools.
“I have been at a school for the past five years with hallways filled with 3,600 students,” he said. “I know the top 10 percent and the troublemakers but not the ones in the middle so much. I’m really excited about Three Rivers because of the smaller size of the district and the chance to be involved and build relationships with everyone.”
Osborne will finish the semester at Klein ISD but wants the Three Rivers community to know he is ready.
“With the current conditions with the coronavirus, the transition won’t happen until the fall,” he said. “I’ve been working remotely with a couple of the teachers at Three Rivers, counselors and the current principal. My job is to serve, and my number one concern is to provide what the kids were promised, which is a quality education. For the students, I know these are weird times, and nobody has been through something like this before, but we will get it figured out and go back to normal eventually. Even if it’s a new normal.”
As an educator, not having the students around is tough.
“I’m eager to see other people around the hallways,” Osborne said. “I’m just tired of not being around students. As mush as they are struggling with not seeing their friends, we are with not seeing them.”
Danny’s wife, Courtney, will be teaching social studies at TRISD as well while their son, Colton, will begin the fifth grade in the fall.