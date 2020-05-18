THREE RIVERS – Officials with the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to determine who is responsible for a bizarre incident at a home west of here.
According to Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby, surveillance video at a home on County Road 402 captured an unknown man attempting to get into the residence May 9 at approximately 5 a.m. The man was carrying a semi-automatic rifle, possibly an AR-15, Busby said.
The man, however, was unsuccessful at gaining entry to the home, which was unoccupied at the time, Busby said.
Conditions around the home prevented deputies from obtaining footprints or tire tracks.
“It rained at about the same time,” Busby said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office at 361-449-2271. Anonymous tips, for which cash rewards are offered if the information leads to an arrest, can be submitted to Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206.