GEORGE WEST – The Dobie Theatre is gearing up for its first performance since the COVID-19 threat hit months ago.
“This cast has been working together since the beginning of January,” Thomasine Rushing, Public Relations Director/Thespian said. “You have to go with what you’re given. We’ve been meeting while using zoom right now and still have board meetings.”
The theatre will present ‘The Wild Women of Winedale’ a play by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and James Wooten June 5-7.
“I knew I could cast all women for the current show,” Glynis Home-Strause, President of the board said.
“I want to direct something with men in others though.”
With the current social distancing orders in place the theatre is limited to 88 people in the audience.
The balcony hosts 80 alone on top of the 296 seats downstairs, but the theatre is ready to open its doors.
“We have had a lot of people call and ask about the play,” Glynis said. “The public is excited about the play. This theatre has been a blessing to this town.”
The theatre has hosted many professional music artists, including Dion Pride last year.
“We had Dion last September and he was phenomenal,” Ray Harris, board member said.
“He has great things to say about the theatre and the audience had great reviews on him. We had Marty Haggard and everyone enjoyed him too.”
Along with Dion Pride, the theatre had Dean Miller performing a tribute to his father, Roger Miller, along with Patsy Torres doing a Patsy Cline tribute scheduled before the COVID pandemic.
“We have communicated with them on several occasions and they want to reopen just like everyone else,” Ray said. “We will reschedule for next year as the artists will honor the deposits.”
A local UIL talent with students was slated before being cancelled.
“We were going to do a local talent with the students,” Glynis said. “We did it last year and it was great, but we had to cancel recently.”
The Three Rivers ISD One Act Play is scheduled for June 30 with details still to be determined.
On top of hosting plays, the theatre is entertaining the idea of showing vintage movies.
“We are trying to get a younger crowd with movies,” Thomasine said. “We would do a free movie and popcorn. Donations would be great, but we want everyone to have a great time. We want to emphasize on local talent the rest of the year.”
The theatre has a long-standing history with not only the town, but the county as well dating back to when it first opened in 1946 as a movie theater.
After generous donors and many grants, the Dobie Theatre had its first performance in 2008.
“We have been blessed because many people have great memories of this theatre,” Glynis said. “In 2008, we put a laundry list together for what was needed. Many people in the community, along with businesses have graciously helped over the years and still help. The theatre puts heads in beds and provides a service unlike any other around. This is a regional theatre as we have many people traveling from out of town for shows.”
Ray added, “We are trying to design new schedule of events for this year while preparing for next year. We want to host a gospel jamboree next year and a community Christmas play.”
The theatre is also available for businesses to rent for any occasion.
Performances for ‘The Wild Women of Winedale’ are June 5-6 at 7 p.m. and June 7 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and may be reserved by calling the George West Chamber of Commerce at 449-2033. Tickets are limited to 88 persons per performance to allow for proper audience spacing due to social distancing regulations.