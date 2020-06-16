GEORGE WEST – Starting this weekend as the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre brings back vintage movies.
This Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. Dobie West will show ‘Hook’ for children and parents.
“The movies will be bigger and better,” Thomasine Rushing Theatre Board Member said. “It’s part of the board’s goal to extend opportunities for artistic experiences to all ages and groups in Live Oak County. We did the research on how to get the movies and pay the royalties. These movies are a way for the theatre to pay back the community for all they have done to support the theatre and the museum.”
The movies are free with donations being accepted, along with the concession stand serving free popcorn and beverages.
The movies will be viewed on a donated 16x12 feet scree by board member Patrick Burns.
“With the new screen we will be seeing these vintage movies that we have probably only seen on television or years ago,” Rushing said. “Even if you have seen the movie before you might be amazed what the large screen reveals.”
With the current capacity restrictions, exactly 176 can be seated with social distancing measures and separation of rows.
Masks are encouraged, but not required to view the movies.
“The theatre crew will be masked in the foyer and encourage them to be worn until the guests are settled into their seats,” Rushing said.
Moviegoers can watch a second installment of the vintage movie showing at 7 p.m. Saturday as ‘Second Hand Lions’ will be featured.
The community feedback has been more than positive leading up to showing the vintage movies.
“Those who love vintage movies are faithful in attending and we always hear comments that they had seen that movie before but they never noticed something or the other,” Rushing said. “They also love the popcorn!”
Dobie West plans on hosting future vintage movies.
“If the children’s movie is well attended we may add other children’s movies during the summer,” Rushing said.
A benefit for Dobie West and CASA of Bee, Live Oak, MucMullen and San Patricio Counties will be held July 18 with the Christian Country Band performing.
“All proceeds will be shared by the two non-profit organizations,” Rushing said.
Next month, Dobie West will feature vintage movies ‘Auntie Mame’ July 25 and ‘Footloose’ August 15.
Other upcoming Dobie West events are as follow:
•Sept. 12, Tim Humphrey, Rick Sowell and Friends concert
•Sept. 26, free vintage movie ‘The Sting’
•Oct. 10, Jamboree
•Oct. 24, free vintage movie ‘Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?’
•Nov. 7, Day of Stories from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. This is the replacement of Storyfest.
•Nov. 6, Dobie Dichos in Oakville
•Nov. 14, Musical Jamboree
•Dec. 19, Christmas Play