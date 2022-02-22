Dorothy Mae (Ricks) Comiskey forme resident of Calliham and Three Rivers, died on February 20, 2022, after a brief illness.
Dorothy and her husband, Gene, owned and operated the Calliham Store for several years. Dorothy Mae Ricks was born on December 5, 1935 to Homer Vernon Ricks and Vonie Ricks. She was the youngest of seven children and grew up driving a tractor on the family farm by the age of eight. Dorothy Mae, as she was called then by her family, attended high school in the small town of Bokchito, Oklahoma.
After graduation, she headed for the big city of Dallas, Texas to find work. It was there that she met her future husband, Gene Comiskey. Gene, a Korean War veteran, completed his studies in Chemical Engineering at Texas Tech University after the couple married. They were married for 44 years until Gene’s death and had five children together: Mark, Kevin, Kathy, Terri and Mike. Gene and Dorothy and their children lived in many towns and cities across Texas, Oklahoma, and California, following Gene’s career in chemical refining.
Dorothy is the beloved mother of five, grandmother of 18, and great-grandmother of 19. She was looking forward to the birth of three more great-grandchildren this year. Her strength of character, independent spirit, generosity, and love of family will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Galloway and Sons Chapel in Three Rivers.
Interment to follow at Three Rivers Cemetery in Three Rivers.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Chapel