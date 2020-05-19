GEORGE WEST – The Longhorn family will say farewell to Superintendent Dr. Jim Rosebrock after the current school year.
Rosebrock will become Superintendent at Rosebud-Lott ISD, which is east of Temple.
“I’m going to become superintendent of the school where my grandchildren will attend,” Dr. Rosebrock said. “This decision has nothing to do with the job because I love being here.”
With students physically being home since March and after Governor Abbott’s orders for schools not to return, Rosebrock was more than lonely.
“I would still be here if it wasn’t for a shelter in place order,” Dr. Rosebrock said.
“I wasn’t able to go home on the weekends and the uncertainty of COVID and the challenges it would present made me want to go home. The loneliness got to me with me only going to my office and then back home. It just impacted me beyond expectation. I had no clue it would overwhelm me.”
Dr. Rosebrock is a 1975 George West graduate and earned All-State honors in football and basketball.
After graduating from Southwest Texas State (now Texas State) and playing college basketball, Rosebrock went on to coach at his college alma mater from 1984-1991.
Dr. Rosebrock was inducted into the Hall of Honor in 1999 at his alma mater.
However, Rosebrock stated he wasn’t the only basketball player in his family.
Mary Rosebrock Garcia took the Longhorns to the 1968 state title basketball championship.
“They finished second behind Spring Lake Earth,” he said. “I was always happy to beat her in the backyard.”
Mary scored 60 of George West’s 65 points in the championship game, along with scoring 43 points in the semifinals.
“She still holds UIL state tourney records,” Dr. Rosebrock said.
A bench just in from of the gymnasium to where she played is a memorial after she passed away in 2018.
Dr. Rosebrock will miss more than one particular thing after he leaves.
“It’s an incredible community here,” he said. “I would put those seven board members up against any in the state. They are dedicated to the students and the success for the district. The teachers go above and beyond and give amazing attention to the students. The list goes on and on.”
One matter stood out that defined George West’s character.
“The George West Education Foundation has given away one million dollars spanning nine years this week,” Dr. Rosebrock said. “It helps the teachers to enhance their ability to serve the students.”
Dr. Rosebrock will have challenges on top of COVID-19 heading back home.
“The (TEA) commissioner is asking schools for a unique calendar,” he said. “I’m also going from a rated A district to a D district, which I will work on raising academic standards.”