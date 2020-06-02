GEORGE WEST – A city resident has been charged after a recent vehicular pursuit that led police into neighboring McMullen County.
According to interim Chief Jimmy Loya of the George West Police Department, an officer performed a traffic stop on a GMC pickup truck in the city limits at approximately 2:15 a.m. May 22.
“It all started when the guy ran through a stop sign and almost hit the patrol vehicle,” Loya said.
During the investigation, Loya said the officeer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. Instead,he said the man drove away.
The officer gave chase, and Loya said speeds reached about 100 mph. The chase ended when the pickup truck ran out of gas near Franklin Ranch Road.
Arrested without incident and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was 29-year-old Jonathan Dimas. Loya said Dimas later was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after police found out the pickup truck was reported stolen.
Dimas was transported to the Live Oak County Jail.