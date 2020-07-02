TILDEN – Newly appointed McMullen County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Alonzo ‘Pie’ Garza is settling in after a few weeks in the saddle.
Chief Pie was the Assistant Chief under Jason Cooper for five to six years until Cooper moved to Bryan.
“I used to help Jason on the weekends when he was off,” Pie said. “Trying to learn everything is the biggest obstacle.”
The McMullen County VFD has a new 550 truck ordered, along with another 550 rescue truck.
Chief Pie is from Cross and has been with the department for more than a dozen years.
“He’s done a great job and we appreciate all that he doesn” McMullen County Judge James Teal said.
An introduction as the new chief happened during a quarterly McMullen County Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting at the fire station.
District Coordinator of the Texas Divisions of Emergency Management, Tony Gross, presented the options available provided by the state for each county.
“The state is trying to assist local jurisdictions that need the help,” Gross said. “COVID will be around for a while as the Governor is taking back orders put in place. We all have to be responsible adults during this time. When you’re around people you don’t know wear a mask.”
Gross is in charge of leading military testing events hosted within counties of need.
McMullen County is one of only 11 county’s in the state that has not reported a positive COVID case.
Surrounding counties, Live Oak (22 cases) and Atascosa (107) have held multiple testing events in the past few months (cases reported as of June 25).
Live Oak County will host its next walk-in testing event July 2 at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tim Pierson from the Texas Forest Service presented information about fire prevention and other resources provided by the TFS.
Michelle Joseph followed with an update on the South Texas Pipeline Emergency Response Initiative as Silver Vasquez with STEER wrapped up with updates on the oil and gas industry.
Judge Teal mentioned the progress of the construction of an inside bunker that would hold 20 people with an emergency backup generator for hurricane disaster relief.
“I’m excited about finishing that project,” Judge Teal said. “It’s has been dragging out and it might be longer. We are still getting information on that.”
The next McMullen County LEPC meeting is set for August 20 at a time to be determined at the fire station in Tilden.
