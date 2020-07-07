GEORGE WEST – An Egyptian citizen, whom federal officials say has no legal status in the United States, is facing various charges after officials say he traveled from Massachusetts to have sex with a minor he met online.
Ehab Sadeek, 45, who resides in Winchester, Massachusetts, was arrested May 26,after a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle, said interim George West Police Chief Jimmy Loya. He did not disclose further details of the case, which has been turned over to federal authorities.
Sadeek was transported to the Live Oak County Jail where, according to jail records, he was booked on a state charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, for which his bond was set at $20,000. Sadeek also was charged under U.S. Code 2422, which relates to coercion and enticement of and individual to engage in prostitution or any criminal sexual activity, or attempting to do so.
On June 1, Sadeek’s booking sheet – which lists him as being 47 years old and married – indicates that he was transferred to federal custody.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, a federal grand jury in Corpus Christi June 29 indicted Sadeek on charges of online solicitation of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and transfer of obscene materials to a minor.
“The charges allege that Sadeek used interstate and foreign commerce to knowingly persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor victim in Live Oak County to engage in sexual activity,” according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release. “From May 7 to May 26, Sadeek allegedly transferred obscene material to the same victim, knowing she was less than 16 years of age. Sadeek traveled from Massachusetts to Texas with the intent to commit sexual offenses, according to the allegations.”
The George West Police Department, Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the joint investigation.
The case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Popejoy, was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, the project marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
On the most serious of his three charges, online solicitation of a minor, if Sadeek is found guilty the U.S. Code stipulates that he faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
